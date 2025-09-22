The following changes are included:
"Shipyard" base: adjusted the radius of the Sergeant’s flag.
NPC "Mysterious Huckster": added part exchanges: Red Cross, Cynologist, First Set for Clan' Equipment Mod.
Battle Pass level 475: replaced Part 3 of the AN-94 with Part 3 of the AK-102UK.
NPC "Organizer": in exchanges, GP-28V and TKB28 crates have been replaced with SP-6 ammo boxes and Biogon.
NPC "Major Kuznetsov": adjusted prices for GP-28V and TKB28 shells.
Mercenary Scar Case: GP-28V and TKB28 crates removed from contents, replaced with SP-6 ammo boxes and Biogon.
NPC "Trader": removed the exchange of the Vesuvius B artifact for a Vesuvius A charge.
Fixed the awarding of Battle Pass points from trading and from artifacts dropping from cases.
Fixed the timer for the "Clan War" event.
