22 September 2025 Build 20071835 Edited 22 September 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following changes are included:

  • "Shipyard" base: adjusted the radius of the Sergeant’s flag.

  • NPC "Mysterious Huckster": added part exchanges: Red Cross, Cynologist, First Set for Clan' Equipment Mod.

  • Battle Pass level 475: replaced Part 3 of the AN-94 with Part 3 of the AK-102UK.

  • NPC "Organizer": in exchanges, GP-28V and TKB28 crates have been replaced with SP-6 ammo boxes and Biogon.

  • NPC "Major Kuznetsov": adjusted prices for GP-28V and TKB28 shells.

  • Mercenary Scar Case: GP-28V and TKB28 crates removed from contents, replaced with SP-6 ammo boxes and Biogon.

  • NPC "Trader": removed the exchange of the Vesuvius B artifact for a Vesuvius A charge.

  • Fixed the awarding of Battle Pass points from trading and from artifacts dropping from cases.

  • Fixed the timer for the "Clan War" event.

Windows AnomalyZone Content Depot 1157251
