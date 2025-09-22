The following changes are included:

"Shipyard" base: adjusted the radius of the Sergeant’s flag.

NPC "Mysterious Huckster": added part exchanges: Red Cross, Cynologist, First Set for Clan' Equipment Mod.

Battle Pass level 475: replaced Part 3 of the AN-94 with Part 3 of the AK-102UK.

NPC "Organizer": in exchanges, GP-28V and TKB28 crates have been replaced with SP-6 ammo boxes and Biogon.

NPC "Major Kuznetsov": adjusted prices for GP-28V and TKB28 shells.

Mercenary Scar Case: GP-28V and TKB28 crates removed from contents, replaced with SP-6 ammo boxes and Biogon.

NPC "Trader": removed the exchange of the Vesuvius B artifact for a Vesuvius A charge.

Fixed the awarding of Battle Pass points from trading and from artifacts dropping from cases.