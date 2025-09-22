 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20071786 Edited 22 September 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.删除了'零充'技能的TP消耗

2.修改了肝帝币副本获取的随机公式

--副本：1~(副本难度 + 周目数 + 0)

--深渊：1~(副本难度 + 周目数 + 1)

--极恶：1~(副本难度 + 周目数 + 2)

3.更换了战斗音乐

4.其他忘记了

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2897561
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link