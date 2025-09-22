 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 22 September 2025 Build 20071580 Edited 22 September 2025 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Patch #3 is live, and it’s our biggest update so far! This update brings bug fixes, polish, and quality-of-life improvements, but the real highlight is something many of you have asked for: a brand new game mode – Survivor Mode.

What is Survivor Mode?

Survivor Mode is all about jumping straight into the action. Instead of building up a base and slowly preparing for waves, you’ll be thrown right into the fight:

  • You start with a Mech at its lowest upgrades, armed only with the Katana sword.

  • Alien waves begin immediately and keep getting tougher with new enemy types and higher intensity.

  • There’s no base building here. Instead, you’ll need to clear alien nests to unlock upgrades and new weapons.

  • Survivor Mode also features exclusive Orbital Strike weapons that can’t be found anywhere else.

  • And if you manage to survive long enough… the final boss will appear. Beat it, and you’ve conquered the run.

This mode is designed for those of you who wanted a faster, more action-packed experience, while Classic Mode remains for players who love the more strategic, colony-building gameplay.

Other Updates in Patch #3

  • Bug fixes for stability and smoother play.

  • Quality-of-life improvements across the board.

  • UI, audio, and balance polish.

A Note from Me

I’m beyond excited to finally share Survivor Mode with you all. It’s been a long road getting here, and your feedback has been an essential part of shaping this game. If you’re enjoying it, please consider leaving a Steam review—it helps me out so much as a solo developer.

And of course, come join us on Discord to share your feedback, bug reports, and survivor stories. I can’t wait to hear what you think of the new mode!

See you out there,
Nima

Changed files in this update

Depot 3014931
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3014932
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3014933
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link