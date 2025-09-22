Hi everyone,

Patch #3 is live, and it’s our biggest update so far! This update brings bug fixes, polish, and quality-of-life improvements, but the real highlight is something many of you have asked for: a brand new game mode – Survivor Mode.

What is Survivor Mode?

Survivor Mode is all about jumping straight into the action. Instead of building up a base and slowly preparing for waves, you’ll be thrown right into the fight:

You start with a Mech at its lowest upgrades, armed only with the Katana sword.

Alien waves begin immediately and keep getting tougher with new enemy types and higher intensity.

There’s no base building here. Instead, you’ll need to clear alien nests to unlock upgrades and new weapons.

Survivor Mode also features exclusive Orbital Strike weapons that can’t be found anywhere else.

And if you manage to survive long enough… the final boss will appear. Beat it, and you’ve conquered the run.

This mode is designed for those of you who wanted a faster, more action-packed experience, while Classic Mode remains for players who love the more strategic, colony-building gameplay.

Other Updates in Patch #3

Bug fixes for stability and smoother play.

Quality-of-life improvements across the board.

UI, audio, and balance polish.

A Note from Me

I’m beyond excited to finally share Survivor Mode with you all. It’s been a long road getting here, and your feedback has been an essential part of shaping this game. If you’re enjoying it, please consider leaving a Steam review—it helps me out so much as a solo developer.

And of course, come join us on Discord to share your feedback, bug reports, and survivor stories. I can’t wait to hear what you think of the new mode!

See you out there,

Nima