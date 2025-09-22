First and foremost, we want to extend our sincere gratitude to every veteran player who chose to support us since the early days of the game. It is your initial trust that has given this small project—crafted by a new developer—the confidence to keep growing.



For this Autumn Sale, we are offering the biggest discount since the game's launch: a **40% reduction**. We hope this will give more friends who have been on the fence a chance to experience the game. We also want our veteran players to see that the work you believed in from the start is now reaching a wider audience.



Additionally, a minor update has been rolled out alongside the Autumn Sale version. As this is my first time developing a game independently, there were indeed areas where I lacked experience with blueprint coding in the early stages. This update focuses on optimizing a large amount of redundant code to make the game run more smoothly. At the same time, we have adjusted the texture details of some scenes to make the visual presentation more aligned with our original design vision.



While there are still many aspects that need improvement, please rest assured that every update brings us one step closer to our goal of "making a great game." Moreover, every bit of tolerance and every suggestion from our veteran players serves as a crucial driving force for our continuous improvement. In the future, we will continue to polish the game's content, and we hope to witness the gradual growth of this game together with our veteran players who have been with us all along.