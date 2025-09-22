Pawker is now available on Steam Deck! You can now play our latest release on Steam Deck meow!

Tooltips were showing off screen and now will adjust accordingly to position.

Fixed the Blind tab being behind one round

Run Info properly showing now.

Continue button will be blanked out if continue data does not exist.

Version number will show in bottom left corner

Fixed the Sell/Use button was occasionally not showing correctly (faded out)

Polaroid Cat issue was not triggering with Gladicator combo