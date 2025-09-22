 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast The Leviathan's fantasy skate. Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20071400 Edited 22 September 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Compatibility Update

Pawker is now available on Steam Deck! You can now play our latest release on Steam Deck meow!

Fixes

  • Tooltips were showing off screen and now will adjust accordingly to position.

  • Fixed the Blind tab being behind one round

  • Run Info properly showing now.

  • Continue button will be blanked out if continue data does not exist.

  • Version number will show in bottom left corner

  • Fixed the Sell/Use button was occasionally not showing correctly (faded out)

  • Polaroid Cat issue was not triggering with Gladicator combo

  • Caught on Camera now working properly

Changed files in this update

Depot 3909571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link