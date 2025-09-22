Hi Rugby Fans
I have fixed some menu UI issues in Career mode.
Issue with the entire squad not showing in the main team selection screen after you have purchased new players.
Fixed minor bug when selecting kit to play career mode in.
Enjoy
Patch V1.11
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3600801
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3600802
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update