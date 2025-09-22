 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20071344
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi Rugby Fans

I have fixed some menu UI issues in Career mode.
Issue with the entire squad not showing in the main team selection screen after you have purchased new players.

Fixed minor bug when selecting kit to play career mode in.

Enjoy

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3600801
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3600802
