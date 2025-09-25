Balance
• Skelly Swordsmen, and small slimes now share a base Attack Rate of 1.
• Skelly Archers, and medium slimes now share a base Attack Rate of 1.25.
• Skelly Mages and Large slimes now share a base Attack Rate of 1.6
• Small and Medium Slimes now have infinite spawn distances.
Minor changes
• Nori now has a low of 250 on Vastium.
• The game will no longer sleep on mobile.
• Version number moved next to credits button.
Bugfixes
• Fixed recipe display in the forge.
• Cualdron cards now properly display Echo Power instead of Disciple Power.
• Offline time now properly functions on mobile even when the app is in the background.
Version 1.2.24
