Balance

• Skelly Swordsmen, and small slimes now share a base Attack Rate of 1.

• Skelly Archers, and medium slimes now share a base Attack Rate of 1.25.

• Skelly Mages and Large slimes now share a base Attack Rate of 1.6

• Small and Medium Slimes now have infinite spawn distances.

Minor changes

• Nori now has a low of 250 on Vastium.

• The game will no longer sleep on mobile.

• Version number moved next to credits button.

Bugfixes

• Fixed recipe display in the forge.

• Cualdron cards now properly display Echo Power instead of Disciple Power.

• Offline time now properly functions on mobile even when the app is in the background.