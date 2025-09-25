 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Limbus Company Deadlock Transformers™: Fall of Cybertron™ Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20071320 Edited 25 September 2025 – 09:06:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Balance
• Skelly Swordsmen, and small slimes now share a base Attack Rate of 1.
• Skelly Archers, and medium slimes now share a base Attack Rate of 1.25.
• Skelly Mages and Large slimes now share a base Attack Rate of 1.6
• Small and Medium Slimes now have infinite spawn distances.
Minor changes
• Nori now has a low of 250 on Vastium.
• The game will no longer sleep on mobile.
• Version number moved next to credits button.
Bugfixes
• Fixed recipe display in the forge.
• Cualdron cards now properly display Echo Power instead of Disciple Power.
• Offline time now properly functions on mobile even when the app is in the background.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2940001
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2940002
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2940003
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link