Hello pilots! 👋



Art of Space version 0.4.0 is an update that adds some much needed improvements while continuing to lay the groundwork for what is to come.

List of changes:

Reworked nebula background generator to make it more varied and nicer-looking.

Continuing to add in the new UI (I expect to finish with that in the next update).

Improved physics of collisions between ships to be more accurate.

A ton of minor bug fixes and QoL tweaks to improve the experience.



The rest of the changes are mostly technical at this stage.



Hope y'all love the improved nebula background generator 🚀🤞



~Wayfarer