- [ Add ] New Chronicle.
- [ Add ] AHA to shortcuts.
- [ Modify ] Title calculation category (from Ally to Title).
- [ Modify ] Balance adjustments for some titles.
- [ Modify ] Display numbers instead when the number of title stars is high.
- [ Modify ] Rewards are hidden while the Chronicle name is concealed.
- [ Modify ] Auto Devote checkmark can always be changed.
- [ Modify ] Option to display completion effect in quest list.
- [ Modify ] Display current numbers in achievements.
- [ Modify ] Conditions added to Fate Conversion.
- [ Modify ] Method to cancel Low CPU Mode.
- [ Modify ] Some text.
- [ Fix ] Some Greeds resetting issue.
- [ Fix ] Conditions for some actions.
We extend our gratitude to everyone who played the test version, provided feedback, assisted with translations, and to all players!
Your Chronicle is releasing the test version in a closed environment prior to updating to the full release. If you're interested in the test version, please access it through the test channel on the official Discord server! Link to our official Discord server
[ ver 2.6.0 ] New Chronicle
Update notes via Steam Community
