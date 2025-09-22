 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20071048 Edited 22 September 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey hunters

This update is a small hotfix for some of the notable issues discovered in the latest 0.9.1 update.

Your feedback matters. Please join the Discord and the Steam discussions;

— ❤️ Smirk


Changes

  • Added AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) support.

  • Added dynamic news feed to Main Menu via steam RSS feed.

  • Added more Resolution Scale options to video settings.

  • Adjusted lighting & visuals in various story hunt maps.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed crash on launch on Steamdeck.

  • Fixed various crashes in Bloodfang Forest caused during the upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.

  • Fixed Strigoi hunt contracts sometimes not loading you into the correct level.

  • Fixed garlic being non interactable in the Bloodfang Forest hunt.

  • Optimized textures and VRAM usage in Bloodfang Forest.

  • Continued work on Mod support backend.

  • Integrated steam workshop modloading. (WIP)

Changed files in this update

