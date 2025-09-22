Hey hunters

This update is a small hotfix for some of the notable issues discovered in the latest 0.9.1 update.

Changes

Added AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) support.

Added dynamic news feed to Main Menu via steam RSS feed.

Added more Resolution Scale options to video settings.

Adjusted lighting & visuals in various story hunt maps.

Bugfixes