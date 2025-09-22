Hey hunters
This update is a small hotfix for some of the notable issues discovered in the latest 0.9.1 update.
Your feedback matters. Please join the Discord and the Steam discussions;
— ❤️ Smirk
Changes
Added AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) support.
Added dynamic news feed to Main Menu via steam RSS feed.
Added more Resolution Scale options to video settings.
Adjusted lighting & visuals in various story hunt maps.
Bugfixes
Fixed crash on launch on Steamdeck.
Fixed various crashes in Bloodfang Forest caused during the upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.
Fixed Strigoi hunt contracts sometimes not loading you into the correct level.
Fixed garlic being non interactable in the Bloodfang Forest hunt.
Optimized textures and VRAM usage in Bloodfang Forest.
Continued work on Mod support backend.
Integrated steam workshop modloading. (WIP)
Changed files in this update