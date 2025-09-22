 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20071041 Edited 22 September 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Only fixed 2 issues - one that was reported and another one that was found while fixing the first one:

  • Fixed map being inaccessible when the mission is started with objective preview enabled.
  • Fixed reflections sometimes disappearing in objective preview mode.

