- Fixed map being inaccessible when the mission is started with objective preview enabled.
- Fixed reflections sometimes disappearing in objective preview mode.
Objective preview bugfixes (v12 / demo v19)
Update notes via Steam Community
Only fixed 2 issues - one that was reported and another one that was found while fixing the first one:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update