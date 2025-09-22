Howdy Agents (✿◕‿◕)
This is just a small weekend patch to fix a few of the bugs that were reported in our discord.
Here are the notes.
Fixed an unhackable fridge in an early Angel mission.
Fixed a duplicate name between elevators in the PGD level.
Fixed an issue that may have caused ego to be cut off at specific aspect ratios.
Removed a few words from the word bank that could cause issues.
Fixed a visual bug with the proboscis weapon causing it to imprecisely follow the player.
Updated Deus Absconditus with a halo effect that persists while the perk is in effect. This effects of this perk will also now end if the player attacks with their weapons or grenade.
Removed a note about early access that popped up when first starting up the game.
Added a tip of the day about how to sprint with [SPACE] and a reminder about it at the end of the tutorial.
There are a few outstanding bugs I'm still trying to recreate on my end. Thank you everyone for your reports. I'll be fixing these things every day as the reports roll in.
Changed files in this update