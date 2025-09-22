Howdy Agents (✿◕‿◕)

This is just a small weekend patch to fix a few of the bugs that were reported in our discord.

Here are the notes.

Fixed an unhackable fridge in an early Angel mission.

Fixed a duplicate name between elevators in the PGD level.

Fixed an issue that may have caused ego to be cut off at specific aspect ratios.

Removed a few words from the word bank that could cause issues.

Fixed a visual bug with the proboscis weapon causing it to imprecisely follow the player.

Updated Deus Absconditus with a halo effect that persists while the perk is in effect. This effects of this perk will also now end if the player attacks with their weapons or grenade.

Removed a note about early access that popped up when first starting up the game.

Added a tip of the day about how to sprint with [SPACE] and a reminder about it at the end of the tutorial.

There are a few outstanding bugs I'm still trying to recreate on my end. Thank you everyone for your reports. I'll be fixing these things every day as the reports roll in.