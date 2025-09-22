Gain Lesser Blessings after each non-boss round,

There are 25 different blessings, ranging from stat points, to increased trap effectiveness, to cheaper merchant prices.

You get 3 different choices each round. Two are randomized blessings, and one is a guaranteed option to skip the blessing and gain an additional 50% of the round's bones.

All blessings have 5 different rarities that you can get them at. Common, 1x multiplier.

Uncommon, 2x multiplier.

Rare, 3x multiplier.

Super Rare, 5x multiplier.

Super Super Rare, 10x multiplier.