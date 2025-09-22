Fun update! There are now little blessings after every round, giving randomized bonuses! This helps smooth out the game-feel, as you are getting rewarded more frequently and make more choices.
Gain Lesser Blessings after each non-boss round,
There are 25 different blessings, ranging from stat points, to increased trap effectiveness, to cheaper merchant prices.
You get 3 different choices each round. Two are randomized blessings, and one is a guaranteed option to skip the blessing and gain an additional 50% of the round's bones.
All blessings have 5 different rarities that you can get them at.
Common, 1x multiplier.
Uncommon, 2x multiplier.
Rare, 3x multiplier.
Super Rare, 5x multiplier.
Super Super Rare, 10x multiplier.
Any global bonuses in multiplayer stack with a 1/3rd penalty. The player with the highest modifier for a bonus doesn't get a penalty.
This will be the philosophy with future "global" modifiers in multiplayer, allowing some stacking but not allowing everyone to just max it out and get 4x effectiveness out of it essentially.
Forts now have additional latent defense in later waves.
Rose Zicorn Glasses now properly show the bonus crit modifier in the level up menu.
Fixed a bug with the Wizards Tutorial in multiplayer starting ahead of where it should.
Fixed other small bugs & minor tweaks.
