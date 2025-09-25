 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20070907 Edited 25 September 2025 – 06:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.12.0.0

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where some players could not obtain the "Extreme Potential" achievement through "P-Organ Recalibration" after the previous patch.

Changed files in this update

