22 September 2025 Build 20070899 Edited 22 September 2025 – 05:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you to all who have contacted us during this initial playtest phase. Your feedback has been very helpful.

Technical:

  • Fixed music not playing on Downtown or Old Village courses

  • Fixed bug when transitioning from character selection to equipment selection menus

Conveyance:

  • Some adjustments to tutorial messages

  • Finish line menu now shows how different medals/rewards are unlocked, more work will be done on this

Difficulty:

  • Reduced minimum score to pass each course & for leaderboard placement

  • Added resupply boxes on Old Village as some might not have better gear unlocked before trying it!

  • Reduced score decay by 50%

Visual:

  • Changed aesthetic direction with tutorial level (more dreamy less confusing)

  • Cleaned up some level geometry on bunny slope

  • Fixed skybox buggin out

Misc:

  • Added some more achievements

  • There is a brief tester survey link on the start menu, please fill it out!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3906321
