Thank you to all who have contacted us during this initial playtest phase. Your feedback has been very helpful.
Technical:
Fixed music not playing on Downtown or Old Village courses
Fixed bug when transitioning from character selection to equipment selection menus
Conveyance:
Some adjustments to tutorial messages
Finish line menu now shows how different medals/rewards are unlocked, more work will be done on this
Difficulty:
Reduced minimum score to pass each course & for leaderboard placement
Added resupply boxes on Old Village as some might not have better gear unlocked before trying it!
Reduced score decay by 50%
Visual:
Changed aesthetic direction with tutorial level (more dreamy less confusing)
Cleaned up some level geometry on bunny slope
Fixed skybox buggin out
Misc:
Added some more achievements
There is a brief tester survey link on the start menu, please fill it out!
Changed files in this update