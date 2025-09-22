Thank you to all who have contacted us during this initial playtest phase. Your feedback has been very helpful.

Technical:

Fixed music not playing on Downtown or Old Village courses

Fixed bug when transitioning from character selection to equipment selection menus

Conveyance:

Some adjustments to tutorial messages

Finish line menu now shows how different medals/rewards are unlocked, more work will be done on this

Difficulty:

Reduced minimum score to pass each course & for leaderboard placement

Added resupply boxes on Old Village as some might not have better gear unlocked before trying it!

Reduced score decay by 50%

Visual:

Changed aesthetic direction with tutorial level (more dreamy less confusing)

Cleaned up some level geometry on bunny slope

Fixed skybox buggin out

Misc:

Added some more achievements