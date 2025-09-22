The HFTGOOM BONUS PACK is now available in Japanese.
The translation was done by Fuglekongerige.
To make the Bonus Pack available to as many people as possible, I've decided to reduce the price.
I hope you enjoy the bonus pack.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
The HFTGOOM BONUS PACK is now available in Japanese.
The translation was done by Fuglekongerige.
To make the Bonus Pack available to as many people as possible, I've decided to reduce the price.
I hope you enjoy the bonus pack.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update