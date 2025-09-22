Hello Mineral Defenders!
This update improves the UI of the game, introduces new hotkeys for selecting structures and abilities, and a few other changes.
Changelog:
Added:
New structure menu & ability menu. Press B and V to open and close these menus. When open, use the number keys 1-9 to select buttons entries in the menu, and use tab to switch between categories. The menus can still be used with the mouse like normal. The menu can be switched between the new tab category mode and the standard scrolling menu with a togglable button in the menu itself. Pressing escape when the menu is open will close the menu if it is open, then another press will open the pause menu as normal.
Brittle effect now has a chance to increase explosive damage by 25%.
Resolution Scale now changeable as a percentage, helpful for boosting performance when needed or on high resolution displays.
Generators can be upgraded.
Boss enemies are wearing crowns.
Time scale can be increased or decreased with the + and - keys, as well as the standard 1-4 keys.
The floating structure menu that appears when selecting a structure can now be docked into the HUD in the bottom right corner. The toggle button to do this is at the top of the menu.
Added endless research options for all viable structures. These options will increase in price after each unlock.
Changed:
Improved UI throughout the entire game.
Enemy Death sound volume is halved.
Font changed throughout the entire game.
Taser tower renamed to Volt Lance.
The gambling animation of the supply cache is removed. Now the rewards will be immediately granted.
