New structure menu & ability menu. Press B and V to open and close these menus. When open, use the number keys 1-9 to select buttons entries in the menu, and use tab to switch between categories. The menus can still be used with the mouse like normal. The menu can be switched between the new tab category mode and the standard scrolling menu with a togglable button in the menu itself. Pressing escape when the menu is open will close the menu if it is open, then another press will open the pause menu as normal.