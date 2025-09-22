This is a quick hotfix (bugfixes only, so no new content) that fixes a potential crash-bug if you didn't have a Paradise Lust 1 save directory. It also fixes some minor visual issues from the new Kiss of Dickula movie/questline.
Full update notes:
1.0.2b
- Fixed crash on game start if player does not have Paradise Lust 1 save directory
- Fixed issue where front end icon text sometimes does not disappear
1.0.2a
- Fixed Spider-Free Olga cutscene looping infinitely
- Fixed typos
