This is a quick hotfix (bugfixes only, so no new content) that fixes a potential crash-bug if you didn't have a Paradise Lust 1 save directory. It also fixes some minor visual issues from the new Kiss of Dickula movie/questline.



Full update notes:



1.0.2b

- Fixed crash on game start if player does not have Paradise Lust 1 save directory

- Fixed issue where front end icon text sometimes does not disappear



1.0.2a

- Fixed Spider-Free Olga cutscene looping infinitely

- Fixed typos