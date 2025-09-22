- Removed some code meant to stabilize FPS as it was suspected to be causing problems when the game window lost focus. Note that this will cause the game to run at 62.5 FPS without VSync.

- Fixed rice still displaying a puddle as if it was always watered. Corrected the seed description to clarify that it cannot be grown in winter.

- Fixed an error with the Sympathy Chicken that would cause it to only produce normal eggs sometimes.

- Corrected a few outdated Cirno Tips.