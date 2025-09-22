Netherworld Covenant is now live with its "v0.8" Second Major Update! Enjoy a 15% limited-time discount from PT 10am Sep 22th to Oct 6th! Check out the update highlights right now. We welcome both new and veteran players to experience it!

【New Content】

Chapter:

Added final chapter and the final BOSS, completing the clearance logic and ending animation.

Difficulty:

Added "Iron Crown Frenzy" (Extremely Hard) difficulty: Monster attack power, summons, and abnormal status effects are comprehensively enhanced.

Shops, treasure chests, and rewards now dynamically adjust based on difficulty.

Class:

New classes: Mage, Berserker

Added character selection interface and showcase videos.

Added footstep water splash particle effects and water footstep sound effects.

The default character is now the "Knight" class.

Weapon:

Added 8 new weapons across 2 types (Staff, Double-bladed Axe).

Added multiple new weapon affixes, improving numerical values for effects such as charged shot range, flame burn, and lightning field.

Enemies:

Boss behavior trees and skills have been fully upgraded.

Most enemies will gain new skills in "Iron Crown Frenzy" difficulty.

【Optimization】

Multiple amulets equipped: After clearing high difficulty levels, multiple amulets can now be worn.

Optimized level random generation logic, save file difficulty display, and unlock conditions.

Boss kills now also drop Black Stone and gold rewards, and increased blueprint drop rates.

Fixed issues such as shop item sorting, summon unit layers, and lost projectile directions.

Fixed crashes caused by input mapping, skill cooldowns, and audio null references.

Fixed abnormal issues such as monster skill radii, damage calculation, and wall penetration.

Summoned units by BOSS now automatically die when the BOSS is defeated.

Health potion reward fountains can now be consumed in exchange for gold.

Added tutorials for the Rage state of enemy.

Rain of Arrows skill now provides additional invincibility frames.

Optimized text display during quests.

Optimized UI display for atypical screen ratios.

Stay tuned for more updates!