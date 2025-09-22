 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20070642 Edited 22 September 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Netherworld Covenant is now live with its "v0.8" Second Major Update! Enjoy a 15% limited-time discount from PT 10am Sep 22th to Oct 6th! Check out the update highlights right now. We welcome both new and veteran players to experience it!

【New Content】

Chapter:

Added final chapter and the final BOSS, completing the clearance logic and ending animation.

Difficulty:

  • Added "Iron Crown Frenzy" (Extremely Hard) difficulty: Monster attack power, summons, and abnormal status effects are comprehensively enhanced.

  • Shops, treasure chests, and rewards now dynamically adjust based on difficulty.

Class:

New classes: Mage, Berserker

  • Added character selection interface and showcase videos.

  • Added footstep water splash particle effects and water footstep sound effects.

  • The default character is now the "Knight" class.

Weapon:

  • Added 8 new weapons across 2 types (Staff, Double-bladed Axe).

  • Added multiple new weapon affixes, improving numerical values for effects such as charged shot range, flame burn, and lightning field.

Enemies:

  • Boss behavior trees and skills have been fully upgraded.

  • Most enemies will gain new skills in "Iron Crown Frenzy" difficulty.

【Optimization】

  • Multiple amulets equipped: After clearing high difficulty levels, multiple amulets can now be worn.

  • Optimized level random generation logic, save file difficulty display, and unlock conditions.

  • Boss kills now also drop Black Stone and gold rewards, and increased blueprint drop rates.

  • Fixed issues such as shop item sorting, summon unit layers, and lost projectile directions.

  • Fixed crashes caused by input mapping, skill cooldowns, and audio null references.

  • Fixed abnormal issues such as monster skill radii, damage calculation, and wall penetration.

  • Summoned units by BOSS now automatically die when the BOSS is defeated.

  • Health potion reward fountains can now be consumed in exchange for gold.

  • Added tutorials for the Rage state of enemy.

  • Rain of Arrows skill now provides additional invincibility frames.

  • Optimized text display during quests.

  • Optimized UI display for atypical screen ratios.

Stay tuned for more updates!

