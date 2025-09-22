Content
- New Powerup: Knife Overcharge. Unlocked by clearing Forest.
- Drop, Oiler, and Boxer are now spawnable in Practice Mode.
- New Bestiary Entries: Guard Grephous Company Intel and MutiN Log.
- Gliding Footwork's speed boost has been adjusted to make the player's speed consistent throughout the entire swing. Additionally, Slashes now become Spinslashes during Gliding Footwork.
Visual and Audio
- Powerups have received an improved look, and their pickup now has a universal frame to hold the powerup image.
- Overdrive and Gliding Footwork have received visual effects.
- The powerup duration text is now polished, and a screen effect for picking up a powerup has been added.
- Sprite's bolt has new VFX (might be standard for energy attacks going forward).
- Ranger's boomerang has been given the standard physical projectile trail.
- Adjusted the sound cues for dashing indicator attacks so that they line up with the hitbox actually coming out.
- Lunge indicators now fade out in a similar manner to projectile indicators.
Balancing
- Made the hitboxes for dashing indicator attacks (Assassin, Gigabrite, and Masked Failure) last half as long.
- Gigabrite's stomp projectile is now less offset from its origin so that it didn't practically spawn off-center from the boss. To compensate, the projectile in question now travels faster.
- Removed the full heal that was given upon reaching the boss.
- Powerups are not able to be picked up while their 0.5s global magnet timer is active.
Bugfixes
- Fixed Masked Failure constantly looking away from the player.
- Fixed the backshadow for the health bar not disappearing while the player is airborne.
- Fixed Brigand's old sprites being used for her right-facing Airborne Spinslash animation.
- Fixed a bug that made Breacher visually very large when punched.
- Fixed being able to select nothing as a powerup by clicking a loadout slot before clicking any powerup upon entering the Arsenal menu.
- Fixed Anomalies spawning in Practice Mode
