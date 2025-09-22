 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20070589 Edited 22 September 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content

  • New Powerup: Knife Overcharge. Unlocked by clearing Forest.
  • Drop, Oiler, and Boxer are now spawnable in Practice Mode.
  • New Bestiary Entries: Guard Grephous Company Intel and MutiN Log.
  • Gliding Footwork's speed boost has been adjusted to make the player's speed consistent throughout the entire swing. Additionally, Slashes now become Spinslashes during Gliding Footwork.


Visual and Audio

  • Powerups have received an improved look, and their pickup now has a universal frame to hold the powerup image.
  • Overdrive and Gliding Footwork have received visual effects.
  • The powerup duration text is now polished, and a screen effect for picking up a powerup has been added.
  • Sprite's bolt has new VFX (might be standard for energy attacks going forward).
  • Ranger's boomerang has been given the standard physical projectile trail.
  • Adjusted the sound cues for dashing indicator attacks so that they line up with the hitbox actually coming out.
  • Lunge indicators now fade out in a similar manner to projectile indicators.


Balancing

  • Made the hitboxes for dashing indicator attacks (Assassin, Gigabrite, and Masked Failure) last half as long.
  • Gigabrite's stomp projectile is now less offset from its origin so that it didn't practically spawn off-center from the boss. To compensate, the projectile in question now travels faster.
  • Removed the full heal that was given upon reaching the boss.
  • Powerups are not able to be picked up while their 0.5s global magnet timer is active.


Bugfixes

  • Fixed Masked Failure constantly looking away from the player.
  • Fixed the backshadow for the health bar not disappearing while the player is airborne.
  • Fixed Brigand's old sprites being used for her right-facing Airborne Spinslash animation.
  • Fixed a bug that made Breacher visually very large when punched.
  • Fixed being able to select nothing as a powerup by clicking a loadout slot before clicking any powerup upon entering the Arsenal menu.
  • Fixed Anomalies spawning in Practice Mode

Changed files in this update

Depot 3504981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link