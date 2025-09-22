 Skip to content
22 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Change List:

  • Change Settings Label for Private Lobby (On/Off) to "Visibility" (Public/Private)

  • Fix Level Fun Arrow and Warehouse Lights Being Visible From the Start Area

  • Fix Play Place Parkour Light Tubes Turning off When they are Supposed to be On

  • Fix Chance of Memory Leak from the Main Menu Loading

  • Multiple Fixes for Crashing When Accessing Multiplayer Features

  • Improved Voice Chat Stability and Decreased Drop Outs

  • Fix Name Tag Show/Hide Setting not Persisting After Restarts

Note: For those of you who are unable to join/host any lobby due to "Connection Timeout" there is a good chance your date/time is not set correctly on your PC. We are currently working on a way to warn users when their time is not set properly as this will prohibit joining or hosting. But, in the mean time, check your windows time settings if you are experiencing connection timeouts!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit
