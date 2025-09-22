 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20070224
Update notes via Steam Community
Dinosaur Customization: Players can now choose from a variety of colors when selecting their dinosaurs, allowing for more personalization.

AI Variety: AI-controlled dinosaurs will now spawn with different body textures, adding more visual diversity to the world.

Improved Movement: Adjustments have been made to AI turning behavior to reduce sliding and improve overall realism.

Nest Placement: Fixed issues where nests could not be placed correctly.

Placement Text: Updated on-screen text during placement to provide clearer guidance.

Item Pickup: Resolved a bug where dropped items could not be picked back up.

AI Respawn Timer: Increased the delay before AI dinosaurs respawn after being defeated, improving balance.

