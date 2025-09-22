 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20070150 Edited 22 September 2025 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Team,

MHZ player 'coligny' asked for a button to center look while free-looking (whether toggle is selected or not). It's a pretty simple addition (and it's cool he's still finding ways to improve it), so I made the addition.

Enjoy!

Side note: I start fixed-wing flight school IRL on Monday, and the simple project I started last year in hopes of helping fund the next helicopter game turned out to not be nearly as simple as I thought it would be, so progress on code-name "Oh the Places You'll Go" is going to be slow, but rest assured it will come eventually (and make FS2024 career mode look like garbage...)

Always yours,

-Joe

