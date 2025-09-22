Team,
MHZ player 'coligny' asked for a button to center look while free-looking (whether toggle is selected or not). It's a pretty simple addition (and it's cool he's still finding ways to improve it), so I made the addition.
Enjoy!
Side note: I start fixed-wing flight school IRL on Monday, and the simple project I started last year in hopes of helping fund the next helicopter game turned out to not be nearly as simple as I thought it would be, so progress on code-name "Oh the Places You'll Go" is going to be slow, but rest assured it will come eventually (and make FS2024 career mode look like garbage...)
Always yours,
-Joe
Center-Look button added!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows MH-Zombie Content Depot 1429351
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1429352
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1429353
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update