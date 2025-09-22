 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20070022 Edited 22 September 2025 – 02:13:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We'll be having a public beta test starting the week under the halloweenbeta branch. You will be able to find more information on the ddrng discord and under steam discussions once there's a form for submitting feedback and getting the event reward once the beta ends

Changes

  • Reverted Great Turkey Hunt difficulty increase, but removed an accessory from the rewards
  • Tweaked Spawners for Uber Death From Above to minimize downtime between waves


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed un-intended damage on the Ruthless Soul Focuser



For Etheria!

Changed files in this update

