Changes

Reverted Great Turkey Hunt difficulty increase, but removed an accessory from the rewards



Tweaked Spawners for Uber Death From Above to minimize downtime between waves

Bug Fixes

Fixed un-intended damage on the Ruthless Soul Focuser

We'll be having a public beta test starting the week under the halloweenbeta branch. You will be able to find more information on the ddrng discord and under steam discussions once there's a form for submitting feedback and getting the event reward once the beta endsFor Etheria!