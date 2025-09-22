- Added support for Cut in Battle Programs and Rewards.
- Fixed an issue with Linux Copy/Paste Clipboard source.
- Fixed an issue with popup menus in Particle Emitter Effects and Projections.
- Fixed an issue with how Result and Result Modifier Action Sequence Elements render/register in the user interface.
- Fixed an issue where changing a Character Animation/Battle Pose ONLY causes resources to be reloaded/reconstructed, which created lag.
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2158671
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update