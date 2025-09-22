 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20069858 Edited 22 September 2025 – 01:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added support for Cut in Battle Programs and Rewards.
  • Fixed an issue with Linux Copy/Paste Clipboard source.
  • Fixed an issue with popup menus in Particle Emitter Effects and Projections.
  • Fixed an issue with how Result and Result Modifier Action Sequence Elements render/register in the user interface.
  • Fixed an issue where changing a Character Animation/Battle Pose ONLY causes resources to be reloaded/reconstructed, which created lag.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
Depot 2158674
