This update features the following changes:

Prevented purchasing more oil than the oil storage capacity

Added new feature. Boost Points, allowing you to start new maps with a few research tasks complete or more resources, depending on far you progressed through the game (unlocked maps).

Added a new map GDP wealth milestone, which is at 125% of the maps score required to handover/audit to unlock the next map, serving as a reminder that you don't need to progress to 500M on the map if you don't want to (eg first map's 125% is the equivalent of 125M, then 250M for the second etc).

Added a choice of Font. Default or Simple (Noto).

Fixed problem with some simplified Chinese characters not being in the font file.

Added Screenshot function (F12 key, not on Gamepad at the moment). Only works in full-screen mode.

Small performance improvement related to updating UI text