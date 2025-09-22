 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20069772 Edited 22 September 2025 – 02:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update features the following changes:

  • Prevented purchasing more oil than the oil storage capacity

  • Added new feature. Boost Points, allowing you to start new maps with a few research tasks complete or more resources, depending on far you progressed through the game (unlocked maps).

  • Added a new map GDP wealth milestone, which is at 125% of the maps score required to handover/audit to unlock the next map, serving as a reminder that you don't need to progress to 500M on the map if you don't want to (eg first map's 125% is the equivalent of 125M, then 250M for the second etc).

  • Added a choice of Font. Default or Simple (Noto).

  • Fixed problem with some simplified Chinese characters not being in the font file.

  • Added Screenshot function (F12 key, not on Gamepad at the moment). Only works in full-screen mode.

  • Small performance improvement related to updating UI text

  • Corrected a 'Global Stats' string of text saying 'Most Research Completed' instead of the string 'Highest Power Draw'

