patch v1.06: more bug fixes
- added tutorial energy drink hint
- headlights are now consistent between scenes
- fixed can't get up stairs in you know where
- fixed Weston hell bug
- fixed slower driving when lower framerate
- fixed end game dialog bug
- cat
Have an Easy day!
