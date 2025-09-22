 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20069746 Edited 22 September 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
patch v1.06: more bug fixes
- added tutorial energy drink hint
- headlights are now consistent between scenes
- fixed can't get up stairs in you know where
- fixed Weston hell bug
- fixed slower driving when lower framerate
- fixed end game dialog bug
- cat

Have an Easy day!

