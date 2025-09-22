This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Starting today, we’re launching the second Open Beta Test for the Multiplayer feature!

We’d love your help validating the new additions—please jump in and try it out.

How to join the beta ☺️：https://help.gogh.gg/beta-test

3 hours after the test ends — Sep 29, 10:00 AM (PT),

our biggest-ever 30% OFF Autumn Sale begins!

And we’ll roll out the full release at the same time!!!

By the way, the full release adds a brand-new L-size Room and new items. Please look forward to it!

What’s new in the beta

Host screen: added settings such as room description

Join screen: added a “New Rooms” list

Choose your avatar when joining

Added “Focus Mode”

Refreshed emotes

Added “Block” feature

Added vertical video (9:16) recording

