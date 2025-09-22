Thank you for your patience.
Starting today, we’re launching the second Open Beta Test for the Multiplayer feature!
We’d love your help validating the new additions—please jump in and try it out.
How to join the beta ☺️：https://help.gogh.gg/beta-test
And then…
3 hours after the test ends — Sep 29, 10:00 AM (PT),
our biggest-ever 30% OFF Autumn Sale begins!
And we’ll roll out the full release at the same time!!!
By the way, the full release adds a brand-new L-size Room and new items. Please look forward to it!
What’s new in the beta
Host screen: added settings such as room description
Join screen: added a “New Rooms” list
Choose your avatar when joining
Added “Focus Mode”
Refreshed emotes
Added “Block” feature
Added vertical video (9:16) recording
See the images below for details!
Changed depots in open-beta branch