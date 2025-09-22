 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20069724 Edited 22 September 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for your patience.

Starting today, we’re launching the second Open Beta Test for the Multiplayer feature!

We’d love your help validating the new additions—please jump in and try it out.

How to join the beta ☺️：https://help.gogh.gg/beta-test

And then…

3 hours after the test ends — Sep 29, 10:00 AM (PT),

our biggest-ever 30% OFF Autumn Sale begins!

And we’ll roll out the full release at the same time!!!

By the way, the full release adds a brand-new L-size Room and new items. Please look forward to it!

What’s new in the beta

  • Host screen: added settings such as room description

  • Join screen: added a “New Rooms” list

  • Choose your avatar when joining

  • Added “Focus Mode”

  • Refreshed emotes

  • Added “Block” feature

  • Added vertical video (9:16) recording

See the images below for details!

Changed depots in open-beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20069724
Windows Linux Depot 3213851
macOS Depot 3213852
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link