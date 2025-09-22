 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20069688 Edited 22 September 2025 – 01:26:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello, people who might not see this.

I have just obfuscated the game files to Night Shift at Nate's to prevent some PIRATERS from stealing the game. I am being raided with constant emails for Steam keys and I am not trusting anybody.

I'm sorry for those who are legitimate streamers who wish to play the game but was denied by me, but I cannot provide any Steam keys anymore for a CERTAIN INDIVIDUAL trying to pirate my game out there (You know who you are, Discord people).

Other than that, thank you and bye!

