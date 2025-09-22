Additions
Setting to invert the flash screen effect (white to black)
Max bots lobby setting
Scope crosshair size setting
Changes
Your “No Bots” vote will now persist between games
The max amount of bots will now default to 12 (Before it was the servers max player count)
Ammo pickups now refill throwables (3rd hand slot)
Increased new chat message display time from 2.22 to 5 seconds
Flash improvements
Reduced flash effect max range from 60 to 30
Removed the ringing sound
Low pass filter for the audio effect
Fixes
Issues that caused the server to freeze/crash
Changed files in this update