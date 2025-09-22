 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20069503 Edited 22 September 2025 – 00:46:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Setting to invert the flash screen effect (white to black)

  • Max bots lobby setting

  • Scope crosshair size setting

Changes

  • Your “No Bots” vote will now persist between games

  • The max amount of bots will now default to 12 (Before it was the servers max player count)

  • Ammo pickups now refill throwables (3rd hand slot)

  • Increased new chat message display time from 2.22 to 5 seconds

  • Flash improvements

    • Reduced flash effect max range from 60 to 30

    • Removed the ringing sound

    • Low pass filter for the audio effect

Fixes

  • Issues that caused the server to freeze/crash

Changed files in this update

