Greetings, Explorers!

Today's the big day: Auridia is officially released on Steam!

To celebrate, Auridia will be available with a special 15% discount for the first 14 days of its release!

But that's not all! I am honored to collaborate with the developers of another excellent indie metroidvania that has beautiful environments, fluid movement, and a similar taste in character outfits: HAAK!

We have launched a bundle that includes both Auridia and HAAK, and you will get an additional 10% off on top of the existing discounts when you buy both.

Auridia & HAAK

In a lot of ways, the release of Auridia is realizing something I've thought about since I was young. I hope that as you experience this world, you can feel the joy and excitement I felt while creating it.

Once again, thank you to everybody who supported the development along the way, either by testing, streaming, or just sharing your support. Now grab your cloak and torch, and explore the caverns of Auridia.