The cornfield has grown wilder, darker, and deadlier than ever. This is the game we always dreamed of making - A true 2.0 overhaul that delivers a true Terror in the Corn experience.
What’s New in 2.0:
Rebalanced Campaign: More challenging, but also more fair?
Smarter Monsters: Except maybe Ted...
Two Endings: You can affect how the nightmare ends.
Steam Achievements: At long last.
Prettier Than Ever: Visual improvements across the board
More Atmosphere: Leaves fall, darkness rolls in, and this place is so colorful!
Optimized Performance: Consistent 60 FPS on Steam Deck (Medium), Or 40 FPS on High!
Improved Audio: A more refined soundscape.
Hundreds of Fixes & Tweaks: The perfect time for a replay.
If you've been waiting to step into Dumitra's accursed cornfield, now's the time!
