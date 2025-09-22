The cornfield has grown wilder, darker, and deadlier than ever. This is the game we always dreamed of making - A true 2.0 overhaul that delivers a true Terror in the Corn experience.

What’s New in 2.0:

Rebalanced Campaign : More challenging, but also more fair?

Smarter Monsters : Except maybe Ted...

Two Endings : You can affect how the nightmare ends.

Steam Achievements : At long last.

Prettier Than Ever : Visual improvements across the board

More Atmosphere : Leaves fall, darkness rolls in, and this place is so colorful!

Optimized Performance : Consistent 60 FPS on Steam Deck (Medium) , Or 40 FPS on High!

Improved Audio : A more refined soundscape.

Hundreds of Fixes & Tweaks: The perfect time for a replay.

If you've been waiting to step into Dumitra's accursed cornfield, now's the time!

DARE YOU FACE THE TERRORS LURKING IN THE CORN?