Major 22 September 2025 Build 20069328 Edited 22 September 2025 – 12:52:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The cornfield has grown wilder, darker, and deadlier than ever. This is the game we always dreamed of making - A true 2.0 overhaul that delivers a true Terror in the Corn experience.

What’s New in 2.0:

  • Rebalanced Campaign: More challenging, but also more fair?

  • Smarter Monsters: Except maybe Ted...

  • Two Endings: You can affect how the nightmare ends.

  • Steam Achievements: At long last.

  • Prettier Than Ever: Visual improvements across the board

  • More Atmosphere: Leaves fall, darkness rolls in, and this place is so colorful!

  • Optimized Performance: Consistent 60 FPS on Steam Deck (Medium), Or 40 FPS on High!

  • Improved Audio: A more refined soundscape.

  • Hundreds of Fixes & Tweaks: The perfect time for a replay.

If you've been waiting to step into Dumitra's accursed cornfield, now's the time!

DARE YOU FACE THE TERRORS LURKING IN THE CORN?

