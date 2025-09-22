 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20069316
Update notes via Steam Community
Who wanted this to be easy? Yes? You? Well...

  • Minor tuning on all bosses to keep them in line with player progression
  • Additional weapon trail options for improved visuals
  • Bug fix for audio stutters when repeatedly hitting the same enemy

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2113141
