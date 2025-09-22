After a long period of work, I am pleased to announce that the new Dead World update is now available. It adds several new features, the most important of which is the continuation of the story "The Lost Wagon"

From Milanesa Studio, I hope you like it; more updates will be coming in the future.

The first continuation of the story "The Lost Wagon" has been added.

A new inventory system has been added.

A compass system has been added.

The weapon system has been improved.

New achievements have been added.

The "Brazilian Portuguese" language has been added.

Sincerely, Juan Ignacio Ferreyra. Have a good week.