21 September 2025 Build 20069280 Edited 22 September 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Boost now modify's player movement acceleration as well as speed
* Added VFX and SFX to dodge ability
* Fixed some controller support issues in menu's
* Fixed some problems with stun mechanic in boss fights

Windows English Depot 2927751
