- Fixed a bug where generic ability damage on weapons did not apply to spells. This is a buff
- Fixed a bug where the Mirror Entity would rob Arcanists of their Fire Elemental. What a jerk!
- Fixed a host of key rebinder issues, particularly on the controller
- Fixed a controller issue when checking Nightmare details in the Nexus
- Fixed a bug where you would not be able to exit the Echo Forger menu on a controller
- Fixed a bunch of issues with the Codex and Game Guide on the controller. Sensing a theme yet?
- Fixed a bug where the controller would not select the Conjuror tab on the skill tree
- Fixed a few items that would prevent inventory navigation when selected on a controller
- Fixed a memory leak with Avatar of the Night
- Fixed a few bugs where the Challenge area could get you stuck with "Challenge HP". I'm aware that the Dodge challenge may have some bugs. If you run into this, send a report and let me know what you were doing at the time!
