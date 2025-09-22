 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20069194 Edited 22 September 2025 – 01:13:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where generic ability damage on weapons did not apply to spells. This is a buff
  • Fixed a bug where the Mirror Entity would rob Arcanists of their Fire Elemental. What a jerk!
  • Fixed a host of key rebinder issues, particularly on the controller
  • Fixed a controller issue when checking Nightmare details in the Nexus
  • Fixed a bug where you would not be able to exit the Echo Forger menu on a controller
  • Fixed a bunch of issues with the Codex and Game Guide on the controller. Sensing a theme yet?
  • Fixed a bug where the controller would not select the Conjuror tab on the skill tree
  • Fixed a few items that would prevent inventory navigation when selected on a controller
  • Fixed a memory leak with Avatar of the Night
  • Fixed a few bugs where the Challenge area could get you stuck with "Challenge HP". I'm aware that the Dodge challenge may have some bugs. If you run into this, send a report and let me know what you were doing at the time!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2052161
