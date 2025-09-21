 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20069178 Edited 21 September 2025 – 23:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Bug Fixes

  • Fixed various stability issues during game initialization
  • Resolved player list display inconsistencies
  • Improved handling of disconnected players during matches
  • Enhanced game state synchronization between players
  • Fixed a number of smaller issues


Technical Improvements

  • Connection Stability: Improved network reconnection handling and reduced connection drops
  • Authentication: Made the startup sequence more reliable with better error handling


Game Balance Updates

  • Card Drop Rates: Adjusted rare card drop chances to better balance the game economy and make matches more enjoyable
  • Soul Drain Card: Fixed stability issues and improved reliability during matches


Quality of Life

  • Matchmaking: Improved handling of game search timers and lobby states



