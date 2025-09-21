- Fixed various stability issues during game initialization
- Resolved player list display inconsistencies
- Improved handling of disconnected players during matches
- Enhanced game state synchronization between players
- Fixed a number of smaller issues
Technical Improvements
- Connection Stability: Improved network reconnection handling and reduced connection drops
- Authentication: Made the startup sequence more reliable with better error handling
Game Balance Updates
- Card Drop Rates: Adjusted rare card drop chances to better balance the game economy and make matches more enjoyable
- Soul Drain Card: Fixed stability issues and improved reliability during matches
Quality of Life
- Matchmaking: Improved handling of game search timers and lobby states
Changed files in this update