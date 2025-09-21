 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters skate. The Leviathan's fantasy Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 21 September 2025 Build 20069155 Edited 22 September 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Sinoda 0.1.6 Update

Once again a big thank you to everyone enjoying Sinoda so far, today we’re releasing a new update including support for 5 new languages, new dice colors, table customization, new achievements and more.

Changes

  • Added support for the following languages:

    • Chinese Traditional

    • Chinese Simplified

    • Korean

    • Japanese

    • Russian

  • Added 7 new achievements.

  • Added black and white dice colors.

  • Added table carpet customization.

  • Added a FPS cap setting on the gameplay settings page.

  • Improved Half Mad King mode, upgraded pieces should now have the same starting layout for each player.

Bug Fixes

  • Scrolling in chat no longer changes the camera zoom level.

  • Fixed a softlock where the game would wait indefinitely for you to make a move, even if your pieces are trapped and there are no valid moves to be made in double action mode.

  • Fixed being able to claim win by Sinoda after ending the game through a different ending condition.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3475491
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3475492
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link