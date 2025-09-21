Sinoda 0.1.6 Update
Once again a big thank you to everyone enjoying Sinoda so far, today we’re releasing a new update including support for 5 new languages, new dice colors, table customization, new achievements and more.
Changes
Added support for the following languages:
Chinese Traditional
Chinese Simplified
Korean
Japanese
Russian
Added 7 new achievements.
Added black and white dice colors.
Added table carpet customization.
Added a FPS cap setting on the gameplay settings page.
Improved Half Mad King mode, upgraded pieces should now have the same starting layout for each player.
Bug Fixes
Scrolling in chat no longer changes the camera zoom level.
Fixed a softlock where the game would wait indefinitely for you to make a move, even if your pieces are trapped and there are no valid moves to be made in double action mode.
Fixed being able to claim win by Sinoda after ending the game through a different ending condition.
