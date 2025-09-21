 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20069032 Edited 21 September 2025 – 23:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added a few things, had to rush this update since there was a problem with loading object textures and it needed to be fixed so I have done that, I have also:

  • Made loading in to the playtest faster,

  • Added checkpoints to the practice mode (and playtest)

  • descriptions properly update now

  • respawning after death fixed (player spawns as the screen un-fades.

Join the discord to see more announcements and have your levels showcased at some point will be working on more updates as time goes by: https://discord.gg/fSt6Buxgrs

