Added a few things, had to rush this update since there was a problem with loading object textures and it needed to be fixed so I have done that, I have also:

Made loading in to the playtest faster,

Added checkpoints to the practice mode (and playtest)

descriptions properly update now

respawning after death fixed (player spawns as the screen un-fades.

Join the discord to see more announcements and have your levels showcased at some point will be working on more updates as time goes by: https://discord.gg/fSt6Buxgrs