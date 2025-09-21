 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20068934 Edited 21 September 2025 – 22:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Just some small bug fixes, hopefully this'll be the last update before our next big one

- Huizhen can now only be killed at the wedding, similar to Ivaen (funny, we thought we did this already with him)

- Grammatical fixes in varied areas

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2944091
