
22 September 2025 Build 20068916 Edited 22 September 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Event Enemies: Updated enemies with purple outline

  • Relics: Reduced chromatic aberration from the Dark Relic

  • Purgatory: Removed chromatic aberration effect

  • Gameplay: Fixed unexpected damage occurring on tadpole event

  • Henxodia: New visual for laser attack

  • UI: Damage text is more readable

  • Map Selection: Updated map selection visuals

  • Visual Effects: Screen effects are now affected by the setting skill opacity

  • HUB: Updated backgrounds from the outside

  • Pause Menu: Fixed damage counting on damage dealt

  • Mini-Boss: Fixed issue where mini-boss could get stuck in structures

  • Save System: Ensured original save file is preserved in case of errors

  • Fusion System: Optimized satellite + laser fusion

  • Infinite Mode: Fixed bug when selecting Infinite Mode and completing a run

  • Armageddon Event: Adjusted damage intervals to better match dash cooldown and movement speed

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!

