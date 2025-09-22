Event Enemies: Updated enemies with purple outline

Relics: Reduced chromatic aberration from the Dark Relic

Purgatory: Removed chromatic aberration effect

Gameplay: Fixed unexpected damage occurring on tadpole event

Henxodia: New visual for laser attack

UI: Damage text is more readable

Map Selection: Updated map selection visuals

Visual Effects: Screen effects are now affected by the setting skill opacity

HUB: Updated backgrounds from the outside

Pause Menu: Fixed damage counting on damage dealt

Mini-Boss: Fixed issue where mini-boss could get stuck in structures

Save System: Ensured original save file is preserved in case of errors

Fusion System: Optimized satellite + laser fusion

Infinite Mode: Fixed bug when selecting Infinite Mode and completing a run

Armageddon Event: Adjusted damage intervals to better match dash cooldown and movement speed

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!