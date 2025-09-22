Event Enemies: Updated enemies with purple outline
Relics: Reduced chromatic aberration from the Dark Relic
Purgatory: Removed chromatic aberration effect
Gameplay: Fixed unexpected damage occurring on tadpole event
Henxodia: New visual for laser attack
UI: Damage text is more readable
Map Selection: Updated map selection visuals
Visual Effects: Screen effects are now affected by the setting skill opacity
HUB: Updated backgrounds from the outside
Pause Menu: Fixed damage counting on damage dealt
Mini-Boss: Fixed issue where mini-boss could get stuck in structures
Save System: Ensured original save file is preserved in case of errors
Fusion System: Optimized satellite + laser fusion
Infinite Mode: Fixed bug when selecting Infinite Mode and completing a run
Armageddon Event: Adjusted damage intervals to better match dash cooldown and movement speed
Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!
