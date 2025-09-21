Greetings Pilots!

Today's patch 1.1.5r1345 contains a few fixes and no new features.

Fixed controller assignment bug when loading local CO-OP game

Fixed online ship-firing synchronization issue on high latency games

Fixed "bullet enemies" sometimes spawning with too much velocity

Fixed bug that caused some action combinations to stop working

Fixed missing UI attachment filter button in the online Game Room scene

Fixed Steam Deck set resolution issue

Fixed incorrect text appearing on the Big-Picture keyboard

Thank you to everybody who reported issues and please let me know if you find any other bugs by making a post in the Betas & Bugs discussion forum.

See you out there o7

-never