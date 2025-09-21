 Skip to content
21 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Pilots!

Today's patch 1.1.5r1345 contains a few fixes and no new features.

  • Fixed controller assignment bug when loading local CO-OP game

  • Fixed online ship-firing synchronization issue on high latency games

  • Fixed "bullet enemies" sometimes spawning with too much velocity

  • Fixed bug that caused some action combinations to stop working

  • Fixed missing UI attachment filter button in the online Game Room scene

  • Fixed Steam Deck set resolution issue

  • Fixed incorrect text appearing on the Big-Picture keyboard

Thank you to everybody who reported issues and please let me know if you find any other bugs by making a post in the Betas & Bugs discussion forum.

See you out there o7

-never

Changed files in this update

