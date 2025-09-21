Greetings Pilots!
Today's patch 1.1.5r1345 contains a few fixes and no new features.
Fixed controller assignment bug when loading local CO-OP game
Fixed online ship-firing synchronization issue on high latency games
Fixed "bullet enemies" sometimes spawning with too much velocity
Fixed bug that caused some action combinations to stop working
Fixed missing UI attachment filter button in the online Game Room scene
Fixed Steam Deck set resolution issue
Fixed incorrect text appearing on the Big-Picture keyboard
Thank you to everybody who reported issues and please let me know if you find any other bugs by making a post in the Betas & Bugs discussion forum.
See you out there o7
-never
Changed files in this update