A new update to the game after over a month of release. This update is a small head start to the major update that is to come sometime in the future. As I continue to progress with online match play and further improvements to the game, I wanted to provide some quick fixes to some issues I have noticed and wanted to addressed. Here are the following changes.

v1.020

Fixes

Daiyousei no longer reverts to default color if using alternate color.

Nitori no longer enters opponent's side when using a bomb.

Campaign:

Set starting points to 10.

When picking Marisa, you no longer play as Reimu during the first match against Sakuya + Remilia.

Opponent wagers can now go up to 9.

Loser's bracket now only requires you to defeat 3 opponents.

During the final boss, projectile power up now adds to the reserves.

Gameplay

Lily now delivers ball to left side in tutorial rather than center.

Shop prices lowered by around 20 - 30 percent from previous version's price.

Gem values have been increased with some having a value of 10 up to a maximum of 50.

When you have less than 15 points, opponents are much easier.

Upper spike has been altered when on top of the screen. Now your ball will actually go down instead.

Character Stats

Yuugi's upper spike has been decreased.

Youmu's desperation now has a taller hitbox.

Youmu's Bomb black out graphic has been slowed down.

Youmu's fully charged blade can now split into smaller blades when ball touches it.

Nitori's bomb now has variables to it. You must now collect opponent projectiles in order to get the maximum amount of bubbles to disperse.

General

Added new color palettes. Access the third color by pressing the bomb button in character select.

Smaller micro updates and typo fixes.

I also want to go over into detail a few of these changes.

Opponent wagers can now go up to 9

During the campaign, every once in a while, you may get a challenge that is worth more than a single point. Originally, this only went up to 5, with the higher number being more uncommon. In my update to alliviate the grind of having to reach 100 points, I have now increased the wagers up to 9. The higher numbers are still uncommon, but you should now be able to get higher wagers.

Loser's bracket now only requires you to defeat 3 opponents

Before, you had to climb out of loser's bracket with -10 points. This turned out to be a challenge for most players, and they sunk deeper into negative points. This has been altered to only give you -3 points and any loses leads to an immediate game over. But your progressed is saved, so now you only need to defeat 3 opponents before restarting the tournament with 10 points.

Upper spike has been altered when on top of the screen. Now your ball will actually go down instead

There was an oversight where some characters could go to the top of the screen, use the upper spike to bypass the opponent and hit the wall. This lead to easy victories as the opponent could not do anything. This was perfectly displayed by Yuugi who could get the ball to a very high altitude with a high speed and she having the highest power stat would lead to easy victories every time. This has been addressed by having a normal spike no longer elevate, and high spikes actually now drop the ball. Interesting note about this, I was originally going to implement this early on in the game's development, but I never got around to actually adding it and simply thought it was not necessary. I wasn't anticipating the issue, but perhaps in the back of my mind, this was perhaps the reason why I thought of this in the first place. But this is still a new concept to add to the game and will surely change how it plays, so do leave a comment on what you think of this new implementation.

Added new color palettes. Access the third color by pressing the bomb button in character select.

Self explanatory, but I wanted to make a note of it since it may not be so obvious. In a future update of the game, I will add a separate menu to select a color palette rather than have button presses. Also here's a little tip. Select Random and press either the projectile or bomb button. Now you can preview the alternative color without having to select the character first.