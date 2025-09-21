Adventurers,
A new update has been pushed to the beta branch adding even more character customization options.
Female Updates
Blonde hair added
Male Updates
6 Additional hairstyles added
Blue, purple and blonde hair added
The newer colors will only come up in character creation and in the barbershop
Some additional balance and UI fixes as well to address several line break issues.
The full patch notes can be found here: Patch Notes :: The Adventurers General Discussions
In the meantime the previous beta branch patch has been moved to Live. More updates for UI fixes and some translation updates are still coming as well in the meantime since these changes aren't massive I don't expect them to be on the beta branch long.
Thanks as always for your patience and when you see issues, please don't hesitate to reach out in the forums!
Changed depots in beta branch