21 September 2025 Build 20068850 Edited 21 September 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Adventurers,

A new update has been pushed to the beta branch adding even more character customization options.

Female Updates

  • Blonde hair added

Male Updates

  • 6 Additional hairstyles added

  • Blue, purple and blonde hair added

  • The newer colors will only come up in character creation and in the barbershop

Some additional balance and UI fixes as well to address several line break issues.


The full patch notes can be found here: Patch Notes :: The Adventurers General Discussions

In the meantime the previous beta branch patch has been moved to Live. More updates for UI fixes and some translation updates are still coming as well in the meantime since these changes aren't massive I don't expect them to be on the beta branch long.

Thanks as always for your patience and when you see issues, please don't hesitate to reach out in the forums!

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20068850
Depot 3062501
