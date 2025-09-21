This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Adventurers,

A new update has been pushed to the beta branch adding even more character customization options.

Female Updates

Blonde hair added

Male Updates

6 Additional hairstyles added

Blue, purple and blonde hair added

The newer colors will only come up in character creation and in the barbershop

Some additional balance and UI fixes as well to address several line break issues.



The full patch notes can be found here: Patch Notes :: The Adventurers General Discussions

In the meantime the previous beta branch patch has been moved to Live. More updates for UI fixes and some translation updates are still coming as well in the meantime since these changes aren't massive I don't expect them to be on the beta branch long.

Thanks as always for your patience and when you see issues, please don't hesitate to reach out in the forums!