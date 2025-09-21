 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters skate. The Leviathan's fantasy Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20068804 Edited 21 September 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's up fellas

To clarify, this is NOT the part two update, just some bug fixes for the last one.

Here's whats new:

  • Unity Engine update!

    Unity is the game engine that powers Toy Town Mayhem. Some little things have changed in the engine which should hopefully stabilize Toy Town Mayhem. I have one specific example below.

  • (Mac Specific) The camera should no longer snap somewhere else when you unpause and pause the game, this was due to a Unity Engine issue.

  • The chat should now display in proper chronological order, regardless of timezones. (I forgot about timezones when making the chat, oops!)

  • Bombs no longer explode on themselves, you can spam them all you want!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3898801
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3898802
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3898803
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link