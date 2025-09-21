What's up fellas
To clarify, this is NOT the part two update, just some bug fixes for the last one.
Here's whats new:
Unity Engine update!
Unity is the game engine that powers Toy Town Mayhem. Some little things have changed in the engine which should hopefully stabilize Toy Town Mayhem. I have one specific example below.
(Mac Specific) The camera should no longer snap somewhere else when you unpause and pause the game, this was due to a Unity Engine issue.
The chat should now display in proper chronological order, regardless of timezones. (I forgot about timezones when making the chat, oops!)
Bombs no longer explode on themselves, you can spam them all you want!
Changed files in this update