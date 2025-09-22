These days, producer Long Shu is considering a question: how can we increase the online time of gamers? The game 'Dragon Road' has sold nearly 10000 copies, but the online audience still remains between 20-30 people. While inquiring with other producers and players, Uncle Long attends classes on Bilibili to seek the true solution to the problem.

At present, I have learned some superficial knowledge and added two new scenarios to the novice village, which have been slightly optimized and improved. Because Uncle Long will need to go on a one week recuperation leave next, a small update will be made temporarily. I will come back later to optimize the novice village and explore the true solution to this problem. As a treasure game based on infinite exploration in the open world, survival production foundation, construction and defense, and soul RPG battles, "Dragon Road" has been consistently updated and upgraded by the author. The following optimization content has been completed for the game:

1. Novice Village has added abandoned mine exploration scenes, setting up a natural mining area and abandoned mine at the necessary locations of Donghai Dragon Palace and Silver Beach. It has also added mine exploration tasks, and players who complete these tasks will receive achievement one;

2. An East China Sea fishing village has been added deep in the central forest of Silver Beach, with two spider bosses and one cave giant boss set up. Completing the mission earns achievement two and a batch of Arab horses;

3. According to the player's request, a new Poison Spider BOSS has been added, with a level of 16 and a maximum health of 16000;

4. Optimize the strength of newbie village monsters, according to player requirements, modify the Western sailors on the ship to starving remnants, set the remaining health to 20%, the remaining health of zombies to 20%, and the remaining health of cave monsters to 30%;

5. To activate players' desire to explore and uncover unknown areas, several weapons, food, and objects have been added to abandoned mines and fishing villages in the East China Sea;

6. Optimize the achievement illusion and pain compensation mechanism, complete the activation achievement one for exploring abandoned mines, complete the activation achievement two for eliminating monsters in Donghai Fishing Village, and reward a batch of Arab horses for defeating bosses;

7. Refine and optimize the initial tasks;

8. Optimize several minor bugs;