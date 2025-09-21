 Skip to content
Major 21 September 2025 Build 20068676 Edited 21 September 2025 – 22:52:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, it's been a while.

I have FINALLY completed migrating from using Unity to Godot. I appreciate your guy's patience on that matter. Also wanted to go over the differences between each version.

Main Interface

We both know it's horrendous. So I reduced the clutter and size of some elements to focus more on what's most important. The PICKLE.

Before:

After:

Pickle Bombs

You can drag and drop them wherever on the screen now and manually detonate them through double-clicking. You can also change the fuse length which can impact how much damage it can do.

https://youtu.be/QKEhlQpQnC4

Shop

Shows tips and other things in the top left, added a tip jar for fun, and changed the color scheme so that it's not so repetitive.

https://youtu.be/3wrM57IyeBQ

Customizing Appearance

Pretty similar I'd say, but you can now change the color on some accessories. Same colors as the shop

https://youtu.be/sYJl3kk3Gbo

Poglins

New base appearance. Wanted to make them look cuter and "innocent". Also easier to work with so I can make more Poglin variants.

Achievements

I added some more achievements as well as some that were suggested, but I'm not going to make them Steam achievements yet. That's just me being unsure of whenever or not this should absolutely be an achievement listed on Steam.

Conclusion

That's pretty much sums this migration up. I'll still be developing the game, but it won't be my biggest focus in my overall activities. Also its been quite the learning experience moving this over to Godot from the ground up, and I hope this version is easier to navigate through, and most importantly fun.

Changed files in this update

