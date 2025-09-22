 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20068633
Update notes via Steam Community
- New Skin: Dr. Techno (Epic skin for Dr. Lutz, available in the new ETH-inspired Battlepass)
- Bot Update: Bots now use different skins for a more colorful and fun experience
- Battlepass Season: New Battlepass with valuable rewards and exclusive hero skin
- Optimizations: +50% performance boost on mobile, iOS login crashes fixed

