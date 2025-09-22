 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20068599 Edited 22 September 2025 – 12:13:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
● Preparations for Season 2
● Note for Season 2 and onwards - Ascension Tree locked building unlocks will no longer be auto-unlocked, you have to unlock the appropriate Skill to build them in the Seasonal game
● Fixed the odd behaviors in randomizer for the final time
● Removed the 'Cloud save successful' toasts from where they are not supposed to show
● Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
  Loading history…
macOS Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
  Loading history…
Linux Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
  Loading history…
