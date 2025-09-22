● Preparations for Season 2
● Note for Season 2 and onwards - Ascension Tree locked building unlocks will no longer be auto-unlocked, you have to unlock the appropriate Skill to build them in the Seasonal game
● Fixed the odd behaviors in randomizer for the final time
● Removed the 'Cloud save successful' toasts from where they are not supposed to show
● Bug fixes
Tap Ninja v7.0.11 is live!
Update notes via Steam Community
